Northern Alberta school staff and families protest 'poisoned work environment'

School staff and parents picketed in an Indigenous community in northern Alberta for a third day Wednesday, drawing attention to a long list of grievances that they say include mismanagement, bullying and a "poisoned" work environment.

At least 10 disgruntled staff from Pakan Elementary and Junior High School at Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 participated in the protest, about 70 kilometres southeast of Lac La Biche.

Waving picket signs, they protested on the roadside near the band office. The school staffers were joined by about 20 parents, grandparents and children.

Drivers pulled over to sign a petition calling for the dismantling of the school's management team.

"Almost all of them stopped to find out what the issues were, because parents had no idea," said Cheryl Collins, who has taught at Pakan for five years.

"We've been muzzled the whole year and not allowed to speak to parents honestly about the negative changes at the school.

"This school year we're on our fourth principal. Staff have been shuffled around like checkers on a checkerboard from one teaching assignment to another, which is a huge disruption to student learning."

When contacted by CBC News, Whitefish band members did not comment on the issue.

Collins said she is one of at least two teachers unfairly suspended for five days without pay while others have been reprimanded or had their jobs threatened for challenging management decisions.

Fourteen employees filed grievances with the band administration "regarding the toxic and poisoned work environment," Collins said.

Her concerns and version of events were reiterated by two other staff members who also spoke to CBC News. They said problems began last year after a popular principal's contract was not renewed. That principal advocated on their behalf and stood up to the management team, the staffers said.

"The education management team is more focused on controlling and punishing teachers than they are on what's best for those children," Collins said.

The petition also calls for the removal of the acting principal, and for management to be placed under a neutral third party. More than 300 signatures have been collected, protesters said.

Pakan is a federally funded independent Indigenous school. The management team which runs the school is under the jurisdiction of the band, not the province.

Teachers at the school are not automatically members of the Alberta Teachers' Association and while they could organize, would have to follow formal processes under the labour relations code. And that, they say, leaves them without protection from their managers.

"They get treated like crap, and who do they turn to?" asked Collins.

On Wednesday, teachers said they were told they would lose their jobs if they continued to picket but some staff continued to protest, along with supportive parents and grandparents.

"It's going to affect the ability of the teachers to teach, if they're on high stress levels where they're being intimidated, where they're being bullied … which in turn affects the children," said Lorna Jackson-Littlewolfe, whose grandchildren attend the school.

"I'm really hurt for our kids. I'm really hurt for our educators."

After the grievances were filed in February, staff were interviewed by an arbitrator, they said. A report was provided to the band's lawyer but concerns were still not addressed, they said. On Monday, staff and parents had their first meeting with the chief.

Collins, meanwhile, said the suspensions have other consequences for her kids, some of whom have special needs and don't manage change to routine very well.

"I had one student and she's throwing chairs across the room and she's hitting the [educational assistant] because I'm not there. So they're punishing me but it's hurting my students.

"I feel terrible that I'm not there for them."

