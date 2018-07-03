Whitecourt RCMP on scene of 'unfolding incident' on Highway 43

Whitecourt RCMP say there is a heavy police presence for what they term an "unfolding incident" on Highway 43 in northwest Alberta.

"The area surrounding a rest area is contained in search of a suspect who fled from police," RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is near Chickadee Creek, RCMP said.

The rest area is about 20 kilometres northwest of Whitecourt.

"The situation is being contained and a large police presence is on scene to ensure public safety. The incident is unfolding and details are preliminary in nature."

There are extensive traffic delays on Highway 43 and police are asking the public to avoid the area and use an alternate route.