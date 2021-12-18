Man dead after semi-truck rear ends another semi on Alberta highway Saturday, RCMP say

A man is dead after a semi-truck rear-ended another semi on the highway in Woodlands County on Saturday morning, police say.

Around 8:30 a.m., Whitecourt RCMP and paramedics responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of Highway 43, between Windfall Road and Highway 32 South.

The investigation so far has determined that about 30 kilometres west of Whitecourt, Alta., a semi hauling freight rear-ended another semi hauling compressed natural gas while heading east on the highway, police say.

The man driving the semi hauling freight was dead at the scene, police say.

Traffic is being diverted along Highway 43 near Virginia Hills Road. Police advise motorists to drive cautiously, and drive according to the road conditions.

Whitecourt RCMP, with help from a collision analyst, are still investigating the collision.

Woodlands County is nearly 190 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.