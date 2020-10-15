Whitecourt man charged with sexual assault after allegedly luring girl on Snapchat, Instagram

A 27-year-old Whitecourt man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly luring an underage victim on messaging apps Snapchat and Instagram.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say a man began using the messaging apps to communicate with a 14-year-old girl in January, asking her for nude photographs before sending nude photographs and videos of himself.

The suspect made arrangements to meet the victim, eventually taking her to a secluded area where she was sexually assaulted, police said in news release Thursday.

Kenneth Bardilas is facing several charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring and possession of child pornography.

RCMP believe there could be additional victims in other provinces and urge anyone who has had contact with Bardilas or communicated with him on Snapchat or Instagram to contact them.

He was known to use accounts with the names Shakenbake_2, Shakenbake_3 or other similar tags to contact underage females, police said.

Bardilas is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Last week, a 24-year-old Edmonton man was charged in connection to two sexual assaults involving teen girls police say he contacted through Snapchat.