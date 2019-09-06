Whistlers Campground to be closed until 2021, Parks Canada says

Campers in Jasper National Park hoping to stay at the popular Whistlers Campground will be out of luck until 2021.

The campground, which is the largest in the park, has been closed since November due to a major renovation project.

"The size and complexity of the project have meant that contracting and work at the site have required more time than initially expected," a news release from Parks Canada said.

Whistlers Campground has operated for more than 50 years and has 781 campsites.

In June, PCL Limited was awarded the contract to redevelop the campground. The renovations include a new registration centre, new washroom and shower facilities, improved campsites as well as upgraded water, sewer and electrical systems.

After awarding the contract, there was some consideration given to having part or all of the campground open next year. However, PCL, Parks Canada and Public Services and Procurement Canada all determined it would be best campground closed next season.

"It is simply not safe, desirable or practical to have visitors camping adjacent to a construction zone," the Parks Canada news release said.

Parks Canada announced in 2016 that the campground would be closed for the 2019 season.

The campground is now expected to be fully operational in 2021.