$48.7M Whistlers Campground facelift contract awarded to Edmonton's PCL

Parks Canada has awarded the contract for redeveloping Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park to Edmonton-based PCL Limited.

The $48.7-million construction contract comes after four years of planning, environmental assessment, public engagement, engineering and design work, Parks Canada said in a news release Thursday.

"Parks Canada will work with PCL to finalize the construction schedule and will share updates as more information becomes available," the release said.

The park has been removing dead or dying trees, many of which were affected by mountain pine beetle, to prepare for construction.

Whistlers, Jasper's largest campground with 781 campsites, was built in the 1960s and has not had significant upgrades since that time, the park said.

"When the campground reopens, visitors will be greeted with a new registration centre, 17 new combined washroom and shower facilities throughout the campground, improved campsites, and wider roads for two-way traffic," the release said.

It's not clear when the campground will reopen.

Underground services will be replaced to improve water, sewer and electrical systems, as well as upgrade many of the existing electrical campsites to 50-amp service.