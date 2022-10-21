Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton

Wheelie big deal: Edmonton school kids get new bikes from Sport Central

Fifty-seven students received bikes and helmets from Sport Central, a local charity that donates thousands of bikes every year to those in need.

Local charity provided 57 bikes and helmets to McArthur School

Clare Bonnyman · CBC News ·
A young boy wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants smiles widely at the camera as he walks with his new bicycle in the school gymnasium. The bike is yellow, and he is wearing a black helmet that matches his black puffer jacket. He is being helped by an adult, a woman wearing a black jacket and purple leggings.
Teacher Michele Burzminski helps Yahia El-Gabbour, 8, test out his new wheels at McArthur School on Oct. 20. Yahia received his bike through a donation from Sport Central, which provided gear to 57 students. ((Ian Kucarek/EPSB))

Students are riding high at McArthur School in northwest Edmonton after a charity donated 57 refurbished bikes — and new helmets — this week.

"When we were outside just playing, I was playing soccer, and then I just saw the truck filled with bikes and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, the bikes are here!'" Grade 3 student Yahia El-Gabbour told CBC's Radio Active. "I feel so amazing."

Radio Active5:00Free bikes from Sport Central bring joy
We head out to McArthur School where 57 refurbished bikes were dropped off for some very happy students.

The bikes were delivered Thursday by Sport Central, which operates across Edmonton and northern Alberta. Through volunteers, the charity repairs, recycles and redistributes donated sporting equipment to kids in need.

'The power of sport'

Sport Central teamed up with the school to identify students who would benefit from a bike, and connect with families for information and consent. The gear was collected from more than 30 drop-off locations across the city.

"We get well over 3,000 bikes a year," said Karst Bakker, logistics co-ordinator with Sport Central. "All donated from Edmontonians."

McArthur School teacher Michele Burzminski helped to co-ordinate the delivery with parents and Sport Central.

"It's about the power of sport," Burzminski said.

"We know healthy kids are happy kids. Happy kids enjoy school."

An eleven year old girl with black glasses and a brown turtleneck, is fitted with a bright blue helmet in the school's gymnasium Behind her are a row of bikes and helmets. She's smiling softly at the camera as a teacher adjusts the strap around her chin.
Grade 6 student Tabasum Sayed Zada is fitted for a helmet in the school gym. Tabasum said her silver bike will let her ride with her brother, something she's looked forward to since moving from Afghanistan to Edmonton. (Ian Kucerack/EPSB)

Eleven-year-old Tabasum Sayed Zada was thrilled to receive her new bike in the school gym. A Grade 6 student who came to Edmonton from Afghanistan, she hasn't had wheels of her own since moving to Canada. 

"I am so happy because bikes keep me healthy," she said. "I can finally play with my brother, it's really exciting."

Tabasum was fitted for her new ride, a silver bike with purple rims — her favourite colour. She planned to ride home from school with her friends that day.

"When my friends are happy," she said, "it means I'm happy."

A man stands in the back of a truck, with the door wide open. He's wearing jeans, a grey sweater and camo baseball cap. He's handing a purple child sized mountain bike to a man standing outside the truck wearing a blue T-Shirt. Two young boys wearing sweaters look on, and in the background there is a blue sky and a sign saying McArthur Elementary A.D. 1959.
Karst Bakker of Sport Central unloads bikes from a truck. The organization refurbished the donated bikes so they could be given to students in need at McArthur School. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

Bakker, who spent the day unloading, fitting and setting kids up with new bikes, says the opportunity to drop the donations off in person makes is his favourite part of the role.

 "It's amazing to see all the smiles, hearing them talk to each other saying, 'Oh I think this is mine,'" he said.

"It's incredibly rewarding."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clare Bonnyman

Digital associate producer

Clare Bonnyman is a producer and reporter with CBC Edmonton. She has worked across the country and has expertise in digital reporting, audio production and podcasting. Clare won a national Radio Television Digital News Association award in 2019 for sports feature reporting. She focuses on stories about sound and community. You can reach her at clare.bonnyman@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now