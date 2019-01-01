From concerts to elections, what to watch for in 2019

Our newsroom may not have a crystal ball, but we do keep track of long-term stories that will affect the city and province over the months to come. From politics to transit projects to A-list celebrity visits, here's a look at stories we know will make headlines in 2019.

Provincial election

Unless you've been spent the last few months in a media-proof bubble, you've heard the names Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney on a loop of news stories. That's unlikely to change, at least in the first part of 2019. Legislation dictates voters must go to the polls between March 1 and May 31 — we just don't know exactly when the writ will drop.

We do know the NDP, UCP, Alberta Party, Alberta Liberals, and the brand-new Freedom Conservative Party will dominate headlines, as Albertans gear up to vote in the province's 30th general election.

Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley will soon face each other on the campaign trail, with an election expected this spring. (David Thurton/ CBC) If you're a politics watcher, the fun is just about to start. If you'd actually rather build a media-proof bubble than listen to election coverage, you might want to get started on that.

Valley Line LRT

From 28th Avenue all the way to the Whitemud, 66th Street has had plenty of construction. (Travis McEwan/CBC) The streets of south Edmonton have felt like a permanent construction zone for months with LRT construction in full swing. In 2019, expect the construction to continue — but now, with pavement.

Much of the underground work for the line has been completed, said Dean Heuman, stakeholder relations manager for TransEd. That means more roads will be properly paved and locations such as 75th Street will have all lanes open next year.

Heuman said residents should start to get a good sense of what the final project will actually look like. The target date for the line to open is December 2020. Heuman said the project is "trending a little late," but they're trying to improve the schedule.

Cher, Elton John, Snoop Dogg

It's hard to pick the biggest musical act that will land in Edmonton in 2019. It's a matter of taste, after all.

Elton John is set to perform in Edmonton in September. (Shutterstock / JStone) If your memory can turn back time all the way to the 1960s, you may have your eye on Cher's Here We Go Again Tour, scheduled to land in May. Or, maybe you want to be there when the sun finally goes down on Elton John's touring career, which will make its last stop in Edmonton in September.

Other notable picks — depending on your taste and vintage — are Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande. If music isn't your thing but you want to see a big event, Michelle Obama returns to Edmonton in March.

Sharif trial

On Sept. 30, 2017, Const. Mike Chernyk was working at a traffic blockade near Commonwealth Stadium during an Edmonton Eskimos game. That night he was struck by a car, thrown into the air, and stabbed repeatedly by the car's driver. It's alleged the driver then fled the scene, got into a white van, and plowed into pedestrians during a police chase along Jasper Avenue. The main drag was filled with pedestrians on that early fall night, and the incident shook the city.

The case was initially investigated as a terrorist attack, but no terrorism charges were laid.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges, including five counts of attempted murder. He is slated to go on trial in October 2019.

Towns come, towns go, towns grow

Beaumont is hoping a new status will bring new opportunities. Once a quiet francophone farming community, Beaumont has grown to almost 20,000 people. As of Jan. 1, the town will be a city. Mayor John Stewart said city status will help promote Beaumont's economic development, and boost investment interest.

Grande Cache was established as a coal mining town in 1969. It's now set to be dissolved and will exist as a hamlet within the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16. (CBC) Meanwhile, Edmonton is changing its boundaries. On the first day of 2019, it will take over 8,260 hectares of Leduc County, pushing city boundaries right up to the airport. On the same day, it will also take over snow clearing, garbage pick up, and emergency services for homes already built in that area.

In the province's northwest, the Town of Grande Cache will soon be dissolved. Last fall, about 1,100 residents voted to have the town absorbed by the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16. Thirty-two people voted against the proposal. Running a town is expensive and many think becoming part of the municipal district is the better option.

Oil production cut

In a province that depends heavily on oil and gas production, it might seem counterintuitive to halt some of that production. But in a world of stalled pipeline projects, volatile global markets and politics, that's exactly what will happen.

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, the Alberta government is mandating an 8.7 per cent oil production cut. As of December, Alberta had about 35 million barrels of oil sitting in storage facilities. The government has reasoned that cutting production, at least temporarily, will help diminish the glut and thereby increase the price for Alberta's product.

Because of limited market access, the price Alberta gets for its product is lower than the global benchmark price. The gap between the two hit around $50 in late October.

That differential has been a flashpoint for many. Notley not only announced the production cut, but is also ramping up efforts to get more rail cars to ship more oil. Meanwhile, pro-pipeline protests and demonstrations have erupted across the province in the last month.

Oilers got you down? Try watching soccer instead

There are no guarantees, but the Edmonton Oilers and their fans are skating into the new year with hopes for a playoff run. Whether the Oilers are in or out, the post-season begins in April.

Allan Zebie (left) and Randy Edwini-Bonsu (right) were the first players to sign to FC Edmonton as it prepares to start its inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. (CBC) If the Oilers let you down, you've got another pro sports option in town. FC Edmonton will be playing in the new Canadian Premier League, set to hit the pitch in the spring.

Hometown favourites Randy Edwini-Bonsu and Allan Zebie were the first players signed to the team, which will play against six other teams in the inaugural season. The league is expected to grow in 2020.

Stamp prices go up

If you still use snail mail, the price of the humble stamp is going up, starting Jan. 14. An individual stamp on a letter sent within Canada will jump to $1.05, instead of a loonie.

It's the first price increase since 2014 and comes while fewer and fewer people are sending letters. Letter mail volume has almost been cut in half since 2006, and along with that revenue for Canada Post.