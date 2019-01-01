From concerts to elections, what to watch for in 2019
A look ahead at stories we expect will catch your attention
Our newsroom may not have a crystal ball, but we do keep track of long-term stories that will affect the city and province over the months to come. From politics to transit projects to A-list celebrity visits, here's a look at stories we know will make headlines in 2019.
Provincial election
Unless you've been spent the last few months in a media-proof bubble, you've heard the names Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney on a loop of news stories. That's unlikely to change, at least in the first part of 2019. Legislation dictates voters must go to the polls between March 1 and May 31 — we just don't know exactly when the writ will drop.
We do know the NDP, UCP, Alberta Party, Alberta Liberals, and the brand-new Freedom Conservative Party will dominate headlines, as Albertans gear up to vote in the province's 30th general election.
Valley Line LRT
Much of the underground work for the line has been completed, said Dean Heuman, stakeholder relations manager for TransEd. That means more roads will be properly paved and locations such as 75th Street will have all lanes open next year.
Heuman said residents should start to get a good sense of what the final project will actually look like. The target date for the line to open is December 2020. Heuman said the project is "trending a little late," but they're trying to improve the schedule.
Cher, Elton John, Snoop Dogg
It's hard to pick the biggest musical act that will land in Edmonton in 2019. It's a matter of taste, after all.
Other notable picks — depending on your taste and vintage — are Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande. If music isn't your thing but you want to see a big event, Michelle Obama returns to Edmonton in March.
Sharif trial
On Sept. 30, 2017, Const. Mike Chernyk was working at a traffic blockade near Commonwealth Stadium during an Edmonton Eskimos game. That night he was struck by a car, thrown into the air, and stabbed repeatedly by the car's driver. It's alleged the driver then fled the scene, got into a white van, and plowed into pedestrians during a police chase along Jasper Avenue. The main drag was filled with pedestrians on that early fall night, and the incident shook the city.
The case was initially investigated as a terrorist attack, but no terrorism charges were laid.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges, including five counts of attempted murder. He is slated to go on trial in October 2019.
Towns come, towns go, towns grow
Beaumont is hoping a new status will bring new opportunities. Once a quiet francophone farming community, Beaumont has grown to almost 20,000 people. As of Jan. 1, the town will be a city. Mayor John Stewart said city status will help promote Beaumont's economic development, and boost investment interest.
In the province's northwest, the Town of Grande Cache will soon be dissolved. Last fall, about 1,100 residents voted to have the town absorbed by the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16. Thirty-two people voted against the proposal. Running a town is expensive and many think becoming part of the municipal district is the better option.
Oil production cut
In a province that depends heavily on oil and gas production, it might seem counterintuitive to halt some of that production. But in a world of stalled pipeline projects, volatile global markets and politics, that's exactly what will happen.
Starting Jan. 1, 2019, the Alberta government is mandating an 8.7 per cent oil production cut. As of December, Alberta had about 35 million barrels of oil sitting in storage facilities. The government has reasoned that cutting production, at least temporarily, will help diminish the glut and thereby increase the price for Alberta's product.
Because of limited market access, the price Alberta gets for its product is lower than the global benchmark price. The gap between the two hit around $50 in late October.
That differential has been a flashpoint for many. Notley not only announced the production cut, but is also ramping up efforts to get more rail cars to ship more oil. Meanwhile, pro-pipeline protests and demonstrations have erupted across the province in the last month.
Oilers got you down? Try watching soccer instead
There are no guarantees, but the Edmonton Oilers and their fans are skating into the new year with hopes for a playoff run. Whether the Oilers are in or out, the post-season begins in April.
Hometown favourites Randy Edwini-Bonsu and Allan Zebie were the first players signed to the team, which will play against six other teams in the inaugural season. The league is expected to grow in 2020.
Stamp prices go up
If you still use snail mail, the price of the humble stamp is going up, starting Jan. 14. An individual stamp on a letter sent within Canada will jump to $1.05, instead of a loonie.
It's the first price increase since 2014 and comes while fewer and fewer people are sending letters. Letter mail volume has almost been cut in half since 2006, and along with that revenue for Canada Post.