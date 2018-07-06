What to do with your weekend in the Edmonton area

Found Festival is bringing art into the streets for the seventh instalment of this distinctive, idiosyncratic festival. You'll find comedy in a therapist's office, music in an alleyway and a murder mystery in the streets of Old Strathcona during the city's only "found space" arts festival.

In 1995, the Whyte Avenue Art Walk consisted of 35 local artists and a few inquisitive pedestrians. In 2018, expect four kilometres of work from over 400 artists winding around seven blocks of Whyte Avenue.

For an afternoon with your pooch partner, head over to Muttstock at the Eastwood Community Hall. There'll be mutt friendly merchandise and a charity BBQ with proceeds going toward local animal rescues.

Found Festival is billed as Edmonton's only "found space" arts festival. (Found Festival)

Once you've personally greeted all 400 artists at art walk, head south a few blocks to the outdoor vintage market at Ibon Antiques. You can get your antiques, ammonite, majolica and memorabilia from local vendors. This is the second of three markets organized by the store this summer.

In St. Albert, Elle King headlines the Seven Music Fest this Saturday. Earlier in the day, you can check out the bhangra-meets-celtic melange that is Delhi 2 Dublin, or the musical stylings of St. Albert's own, Altameda.

Strathcona County is celebrating the artistic and culinary community east of the Henday this Saturday with another year of Savour. Food trucks and restaurateurs start serving up dishes at 4 p.m. You can find music and art exhibits at the Strathcona County Community Centre.

Get your fill of canine camaraderie at the Muttstock festival this weekend. (Muttstock)

The Canada Senior Women's National Team play two more games at the Saville Centre against Turkey in the Edmonton Grads International Classic, a tune-up for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. and Game 3 is Saturday at 3 p.m.

She's appeared on HBO, BET and NBC. Now Zainab Johnson is taking her stand up comedy to YEG. The New York comic has six headlining shows at The Comic Strip with double bills Friday and Saturday.

Zainab Johnson brings her stand-up comedy to the Comedy Strip this weekend. (Zainab Johnson)

When was the last time you ate a Cuban sandwich while coaxing a capybara? Or bite into Banh Mi while bickering with a Bighorn sheep? What The Truck?! Exactly. Edmonton's food truck "extravaganza" takes over the Valley Zoo on Friday from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free. Coaxing or bickering the inhabitants is not encouraged.

For your weekend dose of local history, check out the sundry list of tours and events going on during the last days of the Historic Festival & Doors Open Edmonton.

It's been more than a month since a fire tore through The Forge. To raise some cash for the venue, local band Keylation is hosting a battle of the bands at The Aviary. We Are The Forge! will spotlights six nascent Edmonton bands.