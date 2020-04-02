What to do in Alberta if you have a medical emergency not related to COVID-19

Alberta Health Services has cancelled all elective and non-urgent surgeries to devote more resources to an expected increase of COVID-19 patients, but what happens if you have a heart attack or a stroke during the pandemic?

Emergency departments are still caring for patients with life-threatening medical conditions not related to COVID-19.

"Our system's set up so that we can still accept all those emergency patients and keep them safe from risk of infectious disease and look out for them in an expeditious manner," said emergency physician Dr. Neil Collins, who is deputy department head of emergency medicine in the Calgary zone and the leader of the department's COVID-19 response.

Nurses screen patients before they enter an emergency department by asking a series of questions designed to assess their risk of having infectious conditions.

Patients who do not have any infectious risk go to a separate part of the department, Collins said.

He stressed that anyone with a non-urgent medical condition should instead contact a family doctor or speak to a nurse via Health Link by calling 811.

For unexpected conditions like broken bones or strains, patients can also visit an urgent care centre, Collins said.

Collins said Albertans headed to the emergency department do not need to bring a mask with them.

"We'll take care of that at the hospital," he said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up, Collins said he was surprised to learn that overall patient volume in emergency departments has gone down by at least 20 per cent.

"People are staying home more," he said.