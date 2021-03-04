What's my ward in the 2021 Edmonton municipal election?
Explore the the new names, their histories and meanings in a new weekly CBC Edmonton video series.
New boundaries and Indigenous names approved by council in December
CBC Edmonton is exploring the city's new ward boundaries and Indigenous names in a new video series ahead of the 2021 municipal election.
The new boundaries and names were approved by city council in December. They come into effect officially on Oct. 18, election day, but are already being used as candidates get their campaigns going for the fall vote.
The new names replace the old numerical naming system for the city's 12 wards.
The names were chosen by a committee of 17 women from First Nations in Treaty No. 6, 7, 8, as well as Métis and Inuit representatives. They represented the Anishinaabe, Blackfoot, Cree, Dene, Inuit, Iroquois (Michel Band), Métis and Sioux nations.
Here is a look at our developing list of videos on the new wards:
