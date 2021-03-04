Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·VIDEO SERIES

What's my ward in the 2021 Edmonton municipal election?

Explore the the new names, their histories and meanings in a new weekly CBC Edmonton video series.

New boundaries and Indigenous names approved by council in December

CBC News ·

CBC Edmonton is exploring the city's new ward boundaries and Indigenous names in a new video series ahead of the 2021 municipal election.

The new boundaries and names were approved by city council in December. They come into effect officially on Oct. 18, election day, but are already being used as candidates get their campaigns going for the fall vote.

The new names replace the old numerical naming system for the city's 12 wards.

The names were chosen by a committee of 17 women from First Nations in Treaty No. 6, 7, 8, as well as Métis and Inuit representatives. They represented the Anishinaabe, Blackfoot, Cree, Dene, Inuit, Iroquois (Michel Band), Métis and Sioux nations.

Here is a look at our developing list of videos on the new wards:

Ward Nakota Isga 

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Nakota Isga

CBC News Edmonton

24 days ago
1:38
In the first of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis explains the history of the new name and what it represents. 1:38

Ward Anirniq

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Anirniq

CBC News Edmonton

17 days ago
1:54
In the second of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Edna Ekhivalak Elias, a member of the ward renaming committee, explains the history and background of Ward Anirniq in the city’s north. 1:54

Ward tastawiyiniwak

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to tastawiyiniwak

CBC News Edmonton

2 days ago
1:31
In the third instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Dr. James Makokis explains the meaning and background of Ward tastawiyiniwak in the city’s north. 1:31
