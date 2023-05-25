What keeps Alberta conservative voters hopeful in Edmonton, the city bathed in orange

On the residential streets below Zahir Shivji's Glenora condominium, orange lawn signs jut from tidy lawns and wave gently in the breeze.

"I am going to vote conservative," Shivji says without hesitation.

The biggest reason, he says, is his smallest family member — 12 pounds of wide-eyed cuteness bundled onto his lap. Haadi is 3½ months old and could be going to daycare in the next three months.

Shivji isn't an enigma so much as an unrepresented minority glossed over by the province's first-past-the-post electoral system.

Alberta's capital has been dubbed "Redmonton" for its tendency to elect NDP and Liberal MLAs. In provincial elections, conservative voters can't help but feel outnumbered.

CBC News has also looked at the experience of progressive voters in staunchly conservative ridings.

In Shivji's riding of Edmonton-Glenora, where census data says residents are most likely to work in health care, retail or construction, the NDP's Sarah Hoffman won with more than two-thirds of the vote in 2015, and repeated her win in 2019 with close to 60 per cent support.

When the United Conservative Party cruised to provincial victory in 2019, claiming 63 of 87 seats, Edmonton remained stubbornly orange, with the NDP securing all but one seat in city limits.

What it's like to be a UCP supporter in an NDP stronghold Duration 2:19 Throughout the campaign, we've sought out Albertans' opinions – including people whose politics goes against the local grain. Here, Janet French meets UCP candidates and supporters in Edmonton, which the NDP have painted orange in the last two provincial elections.

Recent polls that divide results by region suggest twice as many Edmontonians plan to vote for the NDP as compared to the UCP in Monday's provincial election.

Poll result aggregator 338Canada lists only Edmonton-South West as a possible "toss up" this time around, where school trustee Nathan Ip is challenging incumbent UCP deputy premier Kaycee Madu.

Edmonton voter Zahir Shivji likes the UCP's economic policies. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Shivji is undeterred by the consensus among his neighbours — including his wife, who is a medical resident and plans to vote NDP.

Shivji's family owns three truck stops in Alberta. His mother owns and runs a daycare. The United Conservative Party government has been supportive of small businesses, he said.

And he was frustrated when the former NDP government's $25-a-day child-care program excluded for-profit daycares.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith's libertarian bent and vociferous pushback against public health measures during the pandemic are no lure for Shivji.

"I'm not for Danielle Smith," he said. "I'm for conservative fiscal policy. I think that having a low deficit and having low taxes is generally good for the economy."

Candidate hopes voters see his connections, not the party's

Richard Wong is hoping to win over voters like Shivji.

The UCP candidate for Edmonton-City Centre is well known in the city's business and philanthropic circles.

President of the Nova hotel chain, Wong has run the Edmonton Convention Centre, chaired a campaign to build the city's first residential hospice and sat as board chair of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Edmonton Downtown Business Association.

UCP Edmonton-City Centre candidate Richard Wong, centre, meets with his campaign office manager Ike Janacek, left, and campaign manager, Robert Fernandez, right, on May 22, 2023. (Janet French/CBC)

An Edmonton resident for two decades, Wong said his concern about crime and social disorder in the city's core drove him to run.

In 2019, incumbent NDP candidate David Shepherd won Edmonton-City Centre with 66 per cent of the vote. 338canada.com predicts a greater than 99 per cent chance of an NDP win next week.

Some of the 15,000 people Wong says he's met while door knocking in the city's core say they don't support the UCP brand, but said they would support him.

Since March, he's been working to win over voters, one phone call or visit at a time, emphasizing his values and experience.

"I knew coming into this riding it would be very difficult," he said. "Big uphill battle. We knew that. But in 2015 I sat on my hands. I didn't do anything. I regretted it."

The 2015 election was the NDP's underdog victory that terminated 44 years of progressive conservative rule. That result was the impetus for former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney to return to Alberta, and methodically arrange the marriage of the Wildrose and PC parties into the UCP.

UCP Edmonton-City Centre candidate Richard Wong says he hopes his reputation of service in the community and personal connections with voters improve his chances in the NDP-dominated riding. (Janet French/CBC)

As the unite-the-right effort was leading to that commanding UCP victory in 2019, Cyrone Macaraeg, then 20, was a university student volunteering with a political campaign – Shepherd's NDP re-election bid in City Centre.

This time around, the 24-year-old is the volunteer co-ordinator for Wong's UCP campaign.

He'll be voting in Edmonton-Strathcona, the riding NDP Leader Rachel Notley has dominated since she was first elected in 2008.

Macaraeg describes himself as an "enthusiastic firearms owner" who is training to compete in sport shooting. He supported the UCP's Alberta Firearms Act introduced this spring to make it more difficult for the federal Liberal government to enforce its gun buyback program.

He's also concerned about crime and social disorder downtown, and likes Wong's focus on community initiatives and helping people get off the streets.

Cyrone Macaraeg is volunteering with UCP candidate Richard Wong's campaign. He plans to vote conservative, particularly because he's concerned with firearms and public safety issues. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Macaraeg acknowledges that it's frustrating knowing many of the people in his riding will be voting differently than he will.

And after knocking on hundreds of doors, he knows how hard it can be to change people's minds. His conscience compels him to campaign and vote for what he believes in, he says.

"If we get even one per cent of the vote, I feel every vote matters," he said.

"(There were) a lot of talks at the door, especially people saying, 'Hey, I don't feel like my vote really matters in the upcoming elections.' Like, not at all. It's your right to go vote. You should go exercise it."

While Shivji doesn't expect UCP candidate Melissa Crane to win in Edmonton-Glenora, he said it's a "wonderful thing" people are free to cast ballots according to their passions.

"It is easy to be apathetic and say, 'Oh my vote doesn't matter,'" he said.

"But I think this is a right given to us. We should exercise that right."