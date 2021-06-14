What is 'natural' sunscreen and why do some people prefer it? Dermatologists explain

Sunscreen has been a staple during Alberta's unusually hot and dry summer, and when it comes time to restock, the range of options can be overwhelming.

Some people prefer so-called "natural" sunscreen, which includes naturally occurring ingredients.

Sarah Klesko, a holistic nutritional consultant in St. Albert, Alta., looks for sunscreen made with zinc oxide or other minerals, and she said she has noticed more people seeking similar products.

"Natural" has become a bit of a buzzword, she told CBC News this week. "People might just jump on because they feel that's better."

So what exactly is natural sunscreen — and is it better than the chemical variety?

Two dermatologists broke down the differences with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active this week.

What is natural sunscreen?

Natural sunscreen contains minerals like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These micronized minerals sit on top of the skin and reflect ultraviolet rays from the sun.

"Think of them as small little mirrors of metal," said Dr. Jaggi Rao, an Edmonton dermatologist.

"The zinc is a mirror and it reflects light, so if you can go ahead and chop it up into small bits and then put it into a sunscreen, it'll act like an opaque reflector."

This type of sunscreen is also called physical or mineral sunscreen.

Chemical sunscreen, on the other hand, absorbs the sun's rays and converts them to heat.

Chemical sunscreen tends to be cheaper and is less likely to leave as much of a white film on the skin, Rao said, and it is popular for those reasons.

Some types of sunscreen have both kinds of ingredients.

Why do some people avoid chemical sunscreen?

Rao said more of his clients are choosing mineral sunscreens not because they are less irritating to the skin — bad reactions to sunscreen are uncommon — but because some mineral sunscreens are biodegradable and less damaging to coral reefs.

"We're becoming a little bit more environmentally conscious," he said.

Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko, a clinical professor in the division of dermatology at the University of Alberta, said there is emerging evidence that some of the ingredients in chemical sunscreens are found in people's blood.

He said some avoid chemical sunscreen for this reason, but scientific debate on the issue is ongoing.

"Sunscreens in various forms have been used for decades, and we don't see a great health concern signal," he said.

On its website, Health Canada said recent studies have shown more information is needed on whether certain ingredients pose a safety risk, but at this time it agrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's assertion that "sunscreen absorption doesn't equal risk."

Which type should you use?

Both sunscreen types, if applied properly, work equally well, Sapijaszko said. Both types are approved by Health Canada and should have either a drug identification number or a natural product number on the label.

The dermatologist stressed that applying sunscreen is not the only way to prevent skin cancer.

"Sometimes the more loose clothes you have, the cooler you feel in the sun, because the energy of the UV rays is absorbed by the clothing, not your body," he said.

He also recommends spending time in the shade and avoiding excessive sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.