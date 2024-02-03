What does 'parental rights' actually mean?

New proposed policies from the Alberta Government would mean sweeping changes to medical care for trans youth, and inclusion policies in schools.

The proposed changes, and similar policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, use the term 'parental rights' to explain limits to gender affirming medical care, or put in place disclosure policies for kids who want to change their pronouns at school.

New proposed policies from the Alberta Government would mean sweeping changes to medical care for trans youth, and inclusion policies in schools. Part of the argument, is the rights of parents to know and have a say in their child's education and healthcare. But what are parental rights? And is it that simple? Host Clare Bonnyman digs into perspectives from across the province.

