Operator of Wetaskiwin shelter set to switch to outreach model after city revoked lease

The operators of a 24/7 emergency shelter and hub in Wetaskiwin, Alta., are planning to move its clients over the next couple of weeks to find shelter for them elsewhere.



In May, the Integrated Response Hub was given notice its lease in the City of Wetaskiwin's Civic Building was revoked due to safety concerns voiced by nearby business owners.

The Open Door Association, the operator of the hub, hasn't found a new location amd the building needs to be vacated by Aug. 10.

Over the next couple weeks, the association is preparing to help clients move out before Aug. 4 and back into the community where they will likely be sleeping rough.

Open Door will then focus on 24/7 mobile outreach, meeting clients where they are and responding to crisis calls.

Close to 450 people have used the hub's programs and services since November, while close to 50 people use its overnight shelter per night. It started to assist vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

Jessica Hutton, executive director of the Open Door Association, is concerned about their clients' well being and where they will end up when the hub closes.

"We are talking about individuals that will not have access to medications, that will not have access to interventions, to crisis, to support, to any form of mitigation, because they will go back to the streets and our absolute primary fear is that people are going to die," Hutton said.

Mayor calling for unity to find shelter solution before winter

On Wednesday night, city officials and the mayor of Wetaskwin took part in a virtual update on the situation hosted by Leduc, Nisku and Wetaskiwin Regional Chamber of Commerce.

They confirm there is no current plan to replace the hub, but the city's Guiding Coalition of Homeless has created a sub-committee of citizens and organizations to focus on community engagement and potential options for a shelter space in the winter.

Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam is optimistic that through the committee, a shelter space can be found before the winter.

"We've got two [First] Nations on board, we've got the county, we've got RCMP, we've got the city. Those are the players at the table that we need to be bringing information back to their councils, they're organizations to implement this change," he said at the virtual presentation.

He also voiced frustration about what he sees as a divide in the community and criticism that the city wasn't doing enough in dealing with homelessness.

"[We're] having the coalition in place and getting community members together to try to solve this issue, because it's not going to just be the city that's going to be able to solve this,"Gandam said.

"If the community doesn't want to get on board to help solve this, then I don't know what the solution is going to be. We're never going to find one."

Hutton spoke to the chamber on Thursday, warning of an increase in petty crime, increased drug use, use of lobbies as shelters, and an increase in emergency room visits when clients don't have the Hub as an option. She's also asking for patience from community members as the group responds to outreach calls.



"We will continue to be available, but our capacity to help, and I need to be very clear on this, will be vastly reduced because we will not have a place to take individuals," she said.