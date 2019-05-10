Five people charged in death of Wetaskiwin man

Five people have been arrested and charged after the remains of a missing Wetaskiwin man were discovered last month.

Daniel Jason Coursol, 32, was reported missing in February.

Wetaskiwin RCMP noted at the time that Coursol had not been seen since Feb.14, and said there was "a concern for his safety and well-being."

His remains were recovered near Maskwacis on April 23, and an autopsy was conducted the next day.

A man from Edmonton and a man and a woman from Wetaskiwin have each been charged with first-degree murder. The woman has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

Two other women, one from Edmonton and one from Wetaskiwin, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The woman from Edmonton was also charged with causing an indignity to human remains.

All five remain in custody.