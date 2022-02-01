Wetaskiwin man faces jail time for sexual encounters with 2 teen girls

A Wetaskiwin, Alta., man who admitted to victimizing two teen girls, has pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating with a person under age 18 to obtain sexual services.

Edward Leonard Wolf, 51, admitted he victimized the girls, who were 14 and 15 at the time, between December 2017 and March 2018.

The victims' names are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

During sentencing arguments in Wetaskiwin Court of Queen's Bench Monday, the Crown asked for a sentence between two and five years.

"These were transactions to him, not people," prosecutor Ioana Corobian told the court.

Corobian said the first victim added Wolf on Facebook because she was told he would pay her for sex. She was addicted to drugs at the time when she allowed Wolf to pick her up and drive her to his house in Wetaskiwin.

"I was not in a good mind-state so I didn't really know what I was doing until it came down to it," the girl testified last October.

She told the court she asked for $50 after having sex with Wolf, which differed from what she initially told police.

"I was scared to tell the truth and I would get in trouble," she said. "Now that I'm an adult, I know it's no use to lie.… Better to get it off my chest."

Because of the differing accounts, the Crown conceded it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the first victim had sexual contact with Wolf.

But Corobian pointed to a Facebook Messenger exchange that proved their encounter did have a sexual purpose.

Edward Wolf's lawyer said his client was forced to move out of this house after his arrest. (Janice Johnston/CBC News)

The second victim told the court she was introduced to Wolf by a woman who cleaned his house. When the teen began cleaning, the woman went into the bedroom with Wolf and emerged a short time later with $100.

The woman, now deceased, was the go-between for Wolf and the second teen.

"She was a pimp who facilitated the child sex trade transaction," Corobian said.

Wolf also contacted the second teen using Facebook Messenger.

"He would ask me to go over for intercourse or sexual acts for more money," she testified, saying that Wolf also gave her alcohol.

"They were vulnerable victims," Corobian told Justice Terry Clackson. "Both lied about their age. They had drug and alcohol dependencies.

"They were both embarrassed but unable to resist the prospect of money for sex."

Corobian described Wolf's crimes as "predatory and callous."

'Stigma in the community'

Defence lawyer Rodney Clark submitted a number of character reference letters on behalf of his client.

Since being arrested, Wolf has not had contact with his children as his bail conditions forbid him from being in the presence of anyone under the age of 18 without a legal guardian or parent present, Clark said.

Wolf's ex-wife refuses to be present for a visit, he said.

"There has been stigma in the community," Clark said. "After he was arrested, he had to relocate out of Wetaskiwin."

Wolf lives in his employer's rig shack on a farm outside of the central Alberta city, he said.

"This is effectively a shunning or isolation away from the community," Clark said, asking the judge to impose a sentence of eight to 10 months.

"The longer my client is incarcerated, the greater the chance he will lose this employment," Clark said. "Without employment he literally has nothing.

"He has no family, he will have no job, his rig shack home may or may not be movable and he may or may not have the funds."

Clark suggested the short jail term could be augmented by two to three years probation and community service hours.

The 33 months Wolf has spent on probation without any breaches of his bail conditions show that his client poses a low risk to re-offend, he said.

Clackson has reserved his sentencing decision.

Wolf is free on bail until he is sentenced.