RCMP investigating after man's body found near Millet

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in an area near Millet early Sunday morning.

Wetaskiwin RCMP officers were called to an area near Range Road 243 A and Township Road 473 at about 1 a.m.

The body of a middle-aged man was found, and investigators from the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit remain on scene.

Police are expected to remain in the area for an "indeterminate amount of time," RCMP said in a media release. Police say there is no risk to the public but the public is asked to stay away from the area as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wetaskiwin police.

Millet is about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.