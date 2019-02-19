Skip to Main Content
Wetaskiwin man charged with first-degree murder
Wetaskiwin man charged with first-degree murder

A Wetaskwin man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman on the Samson Cree Nation.

Sheldon Applegarth, 34, also charged with unlawful confinement, sexual assault, aggravated assault

CBC News ·

A Wetaskwin man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman on the Samson Cree Nation.

Maskwacis RCMP responded at about 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 15 to a report of an unresponsive female at a home in the nation, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton. Shavannah Krystal Buffalo, 33, was declared dead at the scene by EMS, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy held Tuesday morning in Edmonton determined the manner of death of was homicide.

Police also found a male victim with minor injuries, and took another man into custody without incident, RCMP said.

Sheldon Joseph Jonah Applegarth, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated assault.

Police aren't looking for any other suspects, but continue to investigate.

