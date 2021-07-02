Girl, 13, drowns in lake in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

A 13-year-old girl is dead after she fell into the water in an Alberta recreation area Thursday.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a missing swimmer.

RCMP said witnesses told them the girl fell into the water and failed to resurface, while with friends and family at By-The-Lake Park in Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin RCMP, Wetaskiwin Fire, Pigeon Lake Fire, and EMS searched for the missing girl, police said in a news release.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Central Alberta Recovery Divers Service found the girl in the water. She was transported to Wetaskiwin Hospital. According to RCMP, attempts were made to resuscitate the girl, but she was soon pronounced deceased.

RCMP did not release the girl's name.