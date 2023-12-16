Calls to hit pause on Hope Mission shelter during Wetaskiwin council meeting

A notice of motion was put forward by one councillor to reconsider and rescind the development permit when council got word of a proposed recovery centre by nearby four First Nations in Maskwacis.

This week, Hope Mission hoped to have the all-clear to break ground on a new emergency shelter in Wetaskiwin — but they've had to pause after Monday's city council meeting.

The city had donated the shelter's land, and the development permit was approved in May based on preliminary drawings. The project had also secured provincial funding.

"We were surprised," said Tim Passma, Hope Mission's director of programs.

"We have everything we need. We have the land. We're ready to go, and the people need this shelter — the vulnerable in the community need this shelter."

The Maskwacis recovery centre is not being considered at this time, according to a statement to CBC from the Ministry of Mental Health. However, the ministry said they are focused on 11 other recovery communities across the province. Four of those are being built with First Nations.

The province continues to support the Hope Mission project.

"We remain committed to working with city council to ensure those facing homelessness in Wetaskiwin are kept safe and warm. That's why funding has been put forward by the province for the building of a new shelter in the area, and we are working with the city to ensure services are made available to those in need."

Mayor Tyler Gandam said that the recovery centre proposal does not mitigate the need for the shelter.

"It's very much two different proposals in my mind. You can't have one without the other," he said.

"We've got a high rate of people experiencing homelessness, and that's something that needs to be addressed. But we also need those wrap-around services to support mental health and addiction."

A homeless encampment set up in Wetaskiwin Alta. is shown on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press )

Multiple community members in opposition to the permanent shelter attended the council meeting.

Debby Hunker is a Wetaskiwin resident and member of a group, Wake Up Wetaskiwin, which is calling for the development permit to be rescinded. She said the city is facing growing problems with crime and safety.

"We feel in so many ways that we're just under siege."

Hunker said the notice of motion was a step in the right direction.

"That's a big deal. Just the fact that he did that definitely told me that council is listening to us now, and they have some concerns about all of this as well."

Pasma said he knows there is community resistance to the project but that the temporary shelter that's been in its place is well-used.

"We know we need this shelter…It's not a mega-shelter. It's there to support the people in Wetaskiwin and the most vulnerable in that community."

Council is set to discuss the motions at the January meeting.