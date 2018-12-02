Two people dead in Wetaskiwin house fire

Two people were found dead early Sunday morning after a house fire in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

RCMP said the fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. on 45th Avenue, near 54th Street.

When police and firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

An 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, both residents of the house, were found dead at the scene.

No one else was inside the home at the time, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.