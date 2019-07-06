22-year-old passenger dies in Wetaskiwin, Alta. collision

A 22-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Friday.

RCMP were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 814 on the northern edge of town at about 2:20 p.m.

A 2007 Ford Focus was heading east on Highway 13 and trying to turn north onto Highway 814 when it collided with a semi-truck driving west on Highway 13, Westaskiwin RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to hospital and released, but the 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi wasn't injured, police said.

Traffic was rerouted for about two hours as police and collision analysts investigated. Police are still working to determine the contributing factors to the crash.