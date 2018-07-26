Woman escapes from alleged kidnappers at Wetaskiwin car wash

Police say three people have been taken into custody after a woman escaped from the trunk of a vehicle in a car wash in Westaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said the woman was located inside a maintenance room at the Westaskiwin Car & Truck Wash on Wednesday. Police confirmed she had been held inside the trunk of a Ford Fusion before she was able to escape.

The woman alleged she had been kidnapped and attacked by someone with a firearm.

The vehicle fled the scene but was discovered by Edmonton police Thursday near 116th Street and 130th Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service took three people into custody but they have not been charged.

RCMP said all involved are known to each other and it was not a random incident. It is still being investigated by Wetaskiwin RCMP.