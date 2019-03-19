Man charged with arson in historic hotel fire in Wetaskiwin

RCMP have charged a 37-year-old man with arson after a fire engulfed the historic Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

The building, which stood in Wetaskiwin for more than a century, was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of March 19.

The man has been charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property and one count of arson with disregard for human life. He was arrested without incident Wednesday.

Police say working with the community helped the RCMP arrest the accused.

The man is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court May 9.