Wetaskiwin, Alta., closing homeless encampment due to safety risks

A central Alberta city has voted to close a homeless encampment because of what it says are multiple safety risks.

Wetaskiwin city council voted last week to close the "tent city" as most, if not all, people who were living there are now using a nearby warming shelter run by the non-profit Mustard Seed organization.

Local fire services say they have attended multiple fire-related calls to the encampment since it opened in August and Mounties say they've attended 37 calls related to assault, robbery, weapons and arson.

Provincial funding for the temporary warming shelter is in place until March, but there are no clear plans from the city on what will happen if or when it closes.

Wetaskiwin is approximately 70 kilometres south of downtown Edmonton.