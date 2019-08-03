Youth charged with second-degree murder after man dies in Westlock, Alta.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed in Westlock, Alta. on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a 911 call at a home where a 62-year-old man was believed to be suffering from a gunshot wound, RCMP said in a news release. By the time they arrived, the man had died.

The boy and man knew each other, RCMP said.

The youth remains in custody and is expected to appear in Westlock Provincial Court on Wednesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Westlock RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from the major crimes and forensic identification sections.

Westlock is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.