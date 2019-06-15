Charges laid after McDonald's drive-thru ramming in Westlock, Alta.

Charges have been laid against two people after the driver of a stolen truck rammed police vehicles in a McDonald's drive-thru in Westlock, Alta., on Friday.

The car ramming happened just after midnight, when RCMP tried to arrest the two occupants of the truck.

The driver of the truck responded by smashing into the two police vehicles that had boxed him in. After hitting both cars several times, the truck came up onto the hood of one of the vehicles, police said.

Officers were then able to secure the truck and conduct a high-risk arrest, Westlock RCMP said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Police said a firearm, ammunition, drugs and break-in tools were found inside the stolen truck.

The truck's driver, a 24-year-old Whitecourt man, is charged with:

Assault on police officer with a weapon (x2)

Assault with a weapon (x2)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Mischief over $5,000 (x2)

Mischief under $5,000 (x2)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a break-in instrument

Resist/obstruct police officer (x2)

Fail to comply with condition of an undertaking/recognizance (x2)

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order (x2)

4 Possession charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

He remains in custody, police said.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Spruce Grove woman, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with the condition of a recognizance. She also faces three charges of possessing cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

She was released on cash bail.

Westlock is roughly 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.