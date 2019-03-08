Westlock anesthesiologist suspended for inappropriately touching med student

A Westlock anesthesiologist has been suspended for inappropriately touching a medical student and asking her to sleep with him while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Subrata Chakravarty was found guilty of unprofessional conduct by a hearing tribunal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

The tribunal heard that on Dec. 15, 2016, Chakravarty touched the student, whom he had been instructing that day, while she was at his home at a party celebrating a resident's last day of work.

The victim and a second student had "decided to stay overnight in separate spare bedrooms because they were too intoxicated to drive and there were spare bedrooms available," the tribunal heard.

Chakravarty requested that the victim sleep in a bed with him.

Previous complaint

His conduct was found to be in violation of the college's standards of practice and the Canadian Medical Association's code of ethics.

Chakravarty's practice permit was suspended for six months beginning Feb. 2.

He was also ordered to enter into a monitoring program for boundary violators for at least five years.

Chakravarty had already been enrolled in the program following an earlier complaint in 2014 by two interns who accused him of violating sexual boundaries.

"The fact that Dr. Chakravarty has already engaged in courses and self-reflection on the issues of ethics and boundaries and still engaged in this conduct is a matter of very serious concern to the tribunal," the decision said.

Chakravarty will be restricted from having oversight or other involvement with students in any capacity until the college's complaints director decides otherwise.