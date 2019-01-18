Skip to Main Content
WestJet plane slides off taxiway at Edmonton airport

A WestJet flight headed to Victoria, B.C. was cancelled Friday night after the plane slid off the tarmac of the taxiway at the Edmonton International Airport.

WestJet Flight 173 was set to depart just before 6 p.m. According to WestJet the plane "departed the taxiway in icy conditions."

In tweet, WestJet said the plane "slid off the tarmac."

No guests or crew were injured in the incident and everyone onboard was able to deplane via the stairs. 

WestJet said 55 passengers were rebooked on a to flight to Victoria Friday night via Calgary and the remaining 22 passengers will be rebooked Saturday morning. 

