West River's Edge: From gravel pit to 'gem' in Fort Saskatchewan
'This is our park we are developing over time and it’s really important to the community'
Hannah Stolz and Wendi Crowe glide across the snow on their cross-country skis along one of the popular trails at West River's Edge.
"It really is our home; we're here all the time," Crowe says.
The Ski for Life director for the Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club says she's here at least three times a week. The club's home base is in the basement of the pavilion of the recreational area at 1875 River Valley Dr.
"Before this was here we were down literally in a tiny little shack at the other end of town," Crowe says.
In the old location it was a challenge to build the sport, but that is not the case anymore, she says.
"We've seen our membership grow just incredibly having this place to come to."
The 194-hectare green space includes a dozen kilometres of ski trails, an off leash dog park, a wetland conservation area, an interpretive forest and a boat launch onto the North Saskatchewan River.
The parks services manager for the City of Fort Saskatchewan says it is a far cry from the area's previous life as a gravel quarry a quarter century ago.
"I love to come play hockey and skate around," says Arthur Lewandowski, community events and tourism specialist for the City of Fort Saskatchewan.
"Really take a break mentally," he says. "Not think of anything else that is happening around the world right now; just take a deep breath and have a good time."
