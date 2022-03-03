West River's Edge: From gravel pit to 'gem' in Fort Saskatchewan

Hannah Stolz and Wendi Crowe glide across the snow on their cross-country skis along one of the popular trails at West River's Edge.

"It really is our home; we're here all the time," Crowe says.

The Ski for Life director for the Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club says she's here at least three times a week. The club's home base is in the basement of the pavilion of the recreational area at 1875 River Valley Dr.

"Before this was here we were down literally in a tiny little shack at the other end of town," Crowe says.

In the old location it was a challenge to build the sport, but that is not the case anymore, she says.

"We've seen our membership grow just incredibly having this place to come to."

'This is our gem' Duration 1:55 Get a feel for the green space that is West River's Edge in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 1:55

The 194-hectare green space includes a dozen kilometres of ski trails, an off leash dog park, a wetland conservation area, an interpretive forest and a boat launch onto the North Saskatchewan River.

A different vantage point of West River's Edge in Fort Saskatchewan which currently features an extensive skating loop. (David Bajer/CBC) The pavilion, complete with a hall for events like weddings, has two outdoor fireplaces and a balcony overlooking a fish pond stocked in the summer with brown, tiger and rainbow trout as well as yellow perch.

The parks services manager for the City of Fort Saskatchewan says it is a far cry from the area's previous life as a gravel quarry a quarter century ago.

Arthur Lewandowski laces up his skates for a turn on the skating loop. (Rick Bremness/CBC) "This is our gem, this is our park we are developing over time and it's really important to the community," says Jenelle Hart. "This past winter when we provided skating on the pond for the first time it was the talk of the town."

"I love to come play hockey and skate around," says Arthur Lewandowski, community events and tourism specialist for the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

"Really take a break mentally," he says. "Not think of anything else that is happening around the world right now; just take a deep breath and have a good time."