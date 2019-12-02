Second-degree murder charge laid after man, 22, found dead in west Edmonton

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 22-year-old man in west-Edmonton last week.

Police were called to an apartment building near 154th Street and 84th Avenue late Thursday afternoon. The man's body was found inside, police said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

A 24-year-old Edmonton man was arrested on Saturday. On Sunday, he was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

On Friday morning, there was a heavy police presence at the Whitehall Square apartment building in the Lynnwood neighbourhood. Police tape was draped across an exterior door near the building's parkade.

Police said they are not releasing any more information for investigative purposes.