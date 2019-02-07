Rink keeper insists stormwater pond rink is safe, despite Epcor warning

An outdoor rink built on a stormwater pond in west Edmonton features a warning sign that says "Danger: not safe for any activity." But the man who maintains the rink insists it's still good for a skate.

"We've never had an issue out here," Allan Sporer told Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly on a tour of the neighbourhood rink.

He said he's been flooding the rink in the Glastonbury neighbourhood for the past fifteen years.

Sporer said in past winters kids would use the rink every day after school and neighbourhood residents have never had a problem with the rink.

He uses ice cores to test the pond at the beginning and during his last check the ice was 20 inches deep.

"Oh yeah, we knew it was a stormwater pond, but being from northern Ontario we skated on lakes all the time," he said.

"We don't start until there's at least six inches of ice on the pond in late November early December."

But the kids aren't skating on it as often as they used to, said Sporer. This winter Epcor put up warning signs and planted one at the entrance to his rink.

He said a few years ago when the city managed stormwater facilities, staff would only put signs near inlets where the ice levels are most unstable.

The new signs, Sporer said, are not something he appreciates.

"It's just silly, two weeks ago [someone] is repairing one of the lookouts and they had a bobcat on the ice," he said.

Is it safe?

University of Alberta professor Mark Loewen supervised a PhD researcher who set out to determine the safety of stormwater facilities.

In 2016, researchers set up cameras on four separate ponds in Edmonton and they found that many people were on thin ice.

Allan Sporer walks on his neighbourhood stormwater pond in Glastonbury, despite warnings from Epcor. (Mark Connolly/CBC)

"The most risky activities we saw would be toboggan tracks crossing over an area where there's a major inlet and where a few days earlier we would have seen open water," Loewen said.

"We have a photo showing a child, and presumably their parents, standing right over top of that same area 24 hours after that was open water."

"These are the things that worry me personally," he said.

Loewen said that that stormwater ponds most often have inlets and outlets that are submerged pipes. The intermittent flow of water creates river-like movement of water at certain times in the season. The runoff of warm water from roads can also very quickly melt ice that was previously frozen. Loewen added that stormwater ponds often retain heat better than other bodies of water, so that ice which appears solid may be actually much thinner in certain spots, though he noted that ice cores are a good way to test the depth of the ice.

Epcor response

In contrast to Sporer's opinion on the rink, Epcor is still advising that people avoid the pond.

"The community pond in Glastonbury is actually a stormwater facility, so it's not a recreational pond and it could be dangerous," said Kelly Spruski, a representative with Epcor.

"The ice thickness might be unpredictable and it could give way at any time and that's why we've been ramping up our public awareness efforts," she said.

The city prohibits the use of stormwater ponds for recreational purposes, but Sporer said to date no one has approached him about taking his hockey net off the ice or closing up his rink.

Spruski said that Epcor's focus is on public awareness, rather than enforcement.

'It's questionable whether there's gonna be anybody here to actually take the bull by the horns and continue this process,' says Allan Sporer who is moving away from the stormwater pond ice rink he maintains. (Mark Connolly/CBC)

"We're focused more on safety and letting people know that stormwater facilities can be unsafe," she said.

Sporer said that the city's bylaw may not make sense in every situation.

"I would say to them that they should do a little bit of homework and instead of having a blanket policy go around and assess each pond," he said.

'"[If] people are looking at putting a rink on there then maybe they should make note of where the inlets are and indicate to them that if they're putting a rink stay clear enough away from the inlets."

Sporer said either way his battle with the city may be over before it started.

He's moving a few blocks away from the pond and may not continue to maintain the rink.

"It's questionable whether there's going to be anyone here to actually take the bull by the horns and continue this process."