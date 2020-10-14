Skip to Main Content
Suspicious death in west Edmonton confirmed as homicide
Edmonton

Suspicious death in west Edmonton confirmed as homicide

The death of a man in west Edmonton Saturday evening has been confirmed as a homicide. 

Police seek witnesses that may have seen blue Lincoln

CBC News ·
Homicide detectives investigate the suspicious death of a man found outside this complex at 180th Street and 74th Avenue in west Edmonton on Saturday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The death of a man in west Edmonton Saturday evening has been confirmed as a homicide. 

An autopsy has concluded that Jessie Ducharme, 32, died from stab wounds, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Tuesday. 

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who saw a blue Lincoln car in the vicinity of 180th Street and 74th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

On Saturday, officers were called to a complex near 180th Street and 74th Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. and found a man in medical distress, lying on the ground outside the complex, according to a news release from  police. The man was treated by paramedics and police but died at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS. 

Edmonton police are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the blue Lincoln car, pictured, in the vicinity of 180th Street and 74th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now