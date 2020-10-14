Suspicious death in west Edmonton confirmed as homicide

The death of a man in west Edmonton Saturday evening has been confirmed as a homicide.

An autopsy has concluded that Jessie Ducharme, 32, died from stab wounds, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who saw a blue Lincoln car in the vicinity of 180th Street and 74th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, officers were called to a complex near 180th Street and 74th Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. and found a man in medical distress, lying on the ground outside the complex, according to a news release from police. The man was treated by paramedics and police but died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS.