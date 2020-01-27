Dead man found in Edmonton industrial area

Police are investigating after a man's body was found Monday in an industrial area in west Edmonton.

The body was found at about 7 a.m. after officers were called to a business in the area of 156th Street and 112th Avenue, police said in a news release issued around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"At this time, investigators are working to determine if the circumstances of this death are suspicious," police said.

"An update will be provided when more information becomes available."

As of 8:30 a.m., a partially covered body could be seen lying in the snow outside a large industrial building surrounded by chain link fence. Police had blocked traffic to the area with marked and unmarked police vehicles and pylons.

The location of the body is flanked by the Sheffield and High Park industrial areas.

The body was the third to be discovered by Edmonton investigators in a 24-hour period.

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of another deceased male was found in northeast Edmonton around 10 p.m. Sunday. The body was discovered in the area of 126th Avenue and 73rd Street after crews were called after a vehicle fire in the area.

A third body was found Monday morning by crews battling a house fire at 109th Avenue and 157th Street. Investigators say the fire did not appear suspicious.