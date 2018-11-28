Fire prompts evacuation of west Edmonton apartment building

About 25 people were evacuated from their homes Tuesday night after a fire broke out inside a west Edmonton apartment building.

Fire crews were called to a four-storey building near 170th Street and 64th Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Claire Graff told CBC News on Wednesday.

Graff said firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the fourth floor of the building but, once inside, they found heavier smoke and flames.

The fire was contained to one suite and was brought under control by 8 p.m.

No one was injured.

The Emergency Support Response Team and about 20 firefighters on scene helped evacuate the entire 59-suite building. Graff said two city busses were also brought to the scene to provide residents temporary warmth and shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Most of the smoke and water damage was isolated to the fourth floor, Graff said. Some residents have been allowed to re-enter their suites.