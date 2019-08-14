Early morning fire triggers evacuation of west Edmonton apartment building

The cause of a fire that triggered the evacuation of a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday morning remains under investigation.

Around 40 people were evacuated from the building at 101st Avenue and 162nd Street around 2:30 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado told CBC News.

Around 50 firefighters were called to the fire, which was brought under control around 4 a.m., Mellado said.

Three people were assessed by paramedics on scene but no one was taken to hospital, she added.

Emergency support response team members were on site to help evacuees and two buses were brought in to keep people warm during the evacuation.

It's not known how many units were damaged in the fire, Mellado said.