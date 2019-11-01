Welding students tap oil country to help build Ghana's booming oil industry
'My number one dream is to go back and train my other fellow students back in Ghana’
Enduring Edmonton's winter is a small price to pay for five men from the west African country of Ghana who are training here as welders.
The students left their families behind to study at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology — learning skills that will help build Ghana's burgeoning oil and gas industry.
"My number one goal and my number one dream is to go back and train my other fellow students back in Ghana," prospective welder Bright Oduro said in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active Friday.
The young men arrived in July, selected from Ghanaian technical schools by that country's petroleum commission, to help develop its own oilfield workforce.
The commission was established in 2011 to help regulate and manage the use of petroleum resources after large hydrocarbon discoveries. Oil and gas is expected to be a major driver of Ghana's economy in the medium to long term.
"These guys are gonna leave here with a lot of skill, a lot of tools in their toolbox to take home and share with their countrymen," said instructor Marcelo Mena, who is not only showing them the ropes of welding, but also of Canadian culture.
"It's not just teaching them how to weld but it's teaching these men how to work around western companies in all aspects," he said.
International companies have set up shop in Ghana's growing oil and gas sector, but most of the advanced welders are from other countries, Mena said.
While the opportunities are there for his fellow countrymen to work in the industry, they lack the training, Oduro said. He wants to make a difference in unemployment rates there.
"When I go back to Ghana I will make sure that I also transfer my knowledge to them," he said.
Culture shock
The experience has been rewarding, but challenging.
"At times I'll be homesick," Oduro said. "Always being cold in the house and also missing my hometown food."
Despite the culture shock, the students have been great sports, Mena said.
- NAIT students search for optimism in Alberta's oil and gas industry
- Meet the U of T student headed to Ghana to inspire a new crop of astronomers
"They are a little bit frightened to hear about the -20 C to the possibility of -30 C in January. So they're not really looking forward to that. But they've been soldiering away.
"I feel very blessed to have met these five young guys," Mena said. "They're extremely bright … these are the students we dream about.
"They're just engaged from start to finish."
The students complete their 10-month program in April.
With files from Ken Dawson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.