Quail eggs and sitar strings: The pandemic has people purchasing some strange stuff

People buy weird things in times of crisis and the impulse goes far beyond hoarding toilet paper and stockpiling hand sanitizer.

Anxiety and boredom can do strange things to a person.

Whether stuffing a trunk full of Spam or investing in a new wardrobe of luxury sweatpants, the pressure cooker of emotions caused by the pandemic has resulted in some odd purchases.

People cooped at home during the COVID-19 outbreak have been impulse-buying everything from sporting goods to canned food.

Edmonton AM listeners confessed some of the strangest things they've purchased during the pandemic, and it's clear that isolated consumers are finding inventive ways to spend their money.

For some, unusual foods seemed suddenly appealing. Quail eggs anyone?

The last can of Quail Eggs in Water... (or maybe the only can of Quail Eggs in Water). <a href="https://t.co/gevTmuexud">pic.twitter.com/gevTmuexud</a> —@jeff20888246

Excess evaporated milk. Why did I do this? <a href="https://t.co/jIg6k0w107">pic.twitter.com/jIg6k0w107</a> —@TejSwatch

I've only baked a few times in my life but was getting jealous of all of the quarantine treats being posted on social media...so I impulse bought a stand mixer <a href="https://t.co/kG1LIcxw3x">pic.twitter.com/kG1LIcxw3x</a> —@DavidPincock

Tons of booze and specialty TP. <a href="https://t.co/GLsNmppZSB">pic.twitter.com/GLsNmppZSB</a> —@LKeindel

Others were drawn to the siren song of new toys, like car-building kits and trampolines.

From plucking sitars or building Lego replicas, people were also keen to dive back into old hobbies.

We bought a trampoline last weekend and the giggles haven’t stopped...my kids like it too. Seriously though, it’s lifted all of our spirits! We’re having so much fun and getting lots of exercise. Irrational purchase? Yes, for sure but so far, it’s been worth every penny. <a href="https://t.co/NkUXCU4wKw">pic.twitter.com/NkUXCU4wKw</a> —@kellybankscbc

This was supposed to be a Fathers Day gift but became a Physical Distancing gift - Lego James Bond Aston Martin. It even has the ejector seat!! It was fun putting it together. <a href="https://t.co/AyAKuT9PXt">pic.twitter.com/AyAKuT9PXt</a> —@patrickbpenguin

A set of 18 strings for my sitar that has been neglected for a few years. A pandemic seems like a perfect time to try to figure this out. <a href="https://t.co/yqFeb9DCQQ">pic.twitter.com/yqFeb9DCQQ</a> —@cwant

Roller derby is cancelled so I NEEDED proper outdoor skates so I can hit the trails <a href="https://t.co/vjnbk9LiUg">pic.twitter.com/vjnbk9LiUg</a> —@paigeeparsons

I needed something to fill my evenings, after work is done. There's only so much Facebook one can look at. So put in an order to Amazon for some adult colouring books and markers to colour them with. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IsolationLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IsolationLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/ELvQZ3NtgM">pic.twitter.com/ELvQZ3NtgM</a> —@miekatilley

A gallon of white glue. And a box of assorted modelling clay because I like to torture myself with frustrating crafts with a 6,4,2 year olds. <a href="https://t.co/y4aSaRPBM5">pic.twitter.com/y4aSaRPBM5</a> —@TraceyDaveandDJ

Totally selfish things only. Nintendo switch lite and a nail dip system. Just because it's a pandemic doesn't mean I can't have pretty nails. And if I'm stuck inside I may as well have a game to play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sorrynotsorry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sorrynotsorry</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ih0EZITxoj">pic.twitter.com/Ih0EZITxoj</a> —@JenKneebee

What are some of the strangest things you've purchased during the pandemic?

Share your most questionable buys in the comment section below.