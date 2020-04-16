Skip to Main Content
Quail eggs and sitar strings: The pandemic has people purchasing some strange stuff
Edmonton

We buy weird things in times of crisis and the impulse goes far beyond hoarding toilet paper and stockpiling hand sanitizer. 

Pandemic buying for essentials can lead to surprising purchases, like these canned quail eggs purchased by one Edmonton AM listener. (@jeff20888246/Twitter)

Anxiety and boredom can do strange things to a person. 

Whether stuffing a trunk full of Spam or investing in a new wardrobe of luxury sweatpants, the pressure cooker of emotions caused by the pandemic has resulted in some odd purchases.

People cooped at home during the COVID-19 outbreak have been impulse-buying everything from sporting goods to canned food.

Edmonton AM listeners confessed some of the strangest things they've purchased during the pandemic, and it's clear that isolated consumers are finding inventive ways to spend their money.

For some, unusual foods seemed suddenly appealing. Quail eggs anyone?

Others were drawn to the siren song of new toys, like car-building kits and trampolines. 

From plucking sitars or building Lego replicas, people were also keen to dive back into old hobbies. 

