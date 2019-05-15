12 things to do this May long weekend in Edmonton

Finally, after what seems like forever, the May long weekend, the unofficial start to summer, has arrived. So how to celebrate?

Opening weekend

All aboard for opening weekend for all sorts of local summer attractions including the Alberta Railway Museum chugging along into its 51st season.

Visitors step to new heights and challenges at the Snow Valley Aerial Park located at the Rainbow Valley campground.

Costumed interpreters at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village bring the past to life this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Stroll back in time with horses, houses and history at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

Outdoor stuff

The Nagar Kirtan Sikh Parade in Mill Woods Sunday celebrates Vaisakhi, which marks the birth of the Sikh faith more than 300 years ago, with a parade and food stalls.

MayDaze Carnival rolls into the Mill Woods Town Centre this long weekend.

Bird is the word in St. Albert as World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated Saturday at Lois Hole Provincial Park.

Canadian geese and other migratory birds will be celebrated this weekend in St. Albert. (Bruce Reeve/CBC)

Visit the Muttart Conservatory before it closes this summer for 18 months. The Spring Bedding Plant Sale is on now until Saturday.

The people who love it, love it a lot and for more than 50 years Edmonton Rugbyfest has been a staple of the sport. Head out to Ellerslie Rugby Park this weekend to see why.

Arts and Music

Sister Act is a feel good comedy based on the 1990's movie. It's on until June at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre.

The 3rd annual Ethno Fashion Gala showcases established and emerging fashion designers and artists this weekend.

NEEDTOBREATHE brings its Acoustic Live Tour to the Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday.

Harmonica player Rockin Jake showcasing his combination of swamp funk, blues and zydeco at Blues on Whyte with shows until Sunday.

Dance are at the heart of the inaugural Zero Gravity International Performance Art Festival offered by Mile Zero Dance until Sunday.