Things open, things on: What's up this weekend in Edmonton?
Summer is officially here and we're sharing a list of things to do from food to art and adventure
With Stage 2 in full swing the City of Edmonton is opening the doors at public library branches, some recreation centres and attractions like the Muttart Conservatory and the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
The Province of Alberta also once again is offering admission to spots like the Royal Alberta Museum, the Provincial Archives of Alberta and beginning on June 23 to destinations like the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.
-
-
Art and Culture
June is a huge month in Edmonton on the arts and culture scene with Pride Month, National Indigenous History Month, Filipino Heritage Month, just to name a few.
There's a whole bunch of events listed for Indigenous History Month here. On June 19 there will be Edmonton's Indigenous Peoples Festival featured online. A virtual experience where First Nation, Métis and Inuit peoples and cultures will be celebrated through music, arts, education and entertainment.
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, there's also a virtual bannock making and feast where C5 Hub invite you and your family to join a Zoom celebration filled with cooking and culture lead by Elder, Kokum Rose Wabasca. There are also other events throughout the region including Strathcona County.
Many of the events connected to Filipino Heritage Month have also gone virtual this year including the free public release of a new documentary called Paglalayag: The Philippines to Canada Journey. Paglalayag is the Filipino word for voyage or journey. You can watch the full feature here.
You can see more on many of these events in a special summer solstice edition of Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC GEM from Jackie Parker Park in Mill Woods.
June 19 also marks the return of the Black Owned Market (BOM YEG) in Central McDougall Park located 10630 109th Avenue. In addition to vendors there will be an Afro Fusion Dance Workshop and Ethiopian & Eritrean Coffee Ceremony at Habesha African Market.
Outdoors
The University of Alberta Botanic Garden getting into the summer grove with Sound Vibes Yoga. This class in the picturesque garden is taking place on June 19. No yoga experience is required and the $35 ticket covers the class and garden admission.
If you're looking to get out and explore new green spaces in the region we've got a map for that. It includes 40 destinations that might help you plan out your weekend or a summer staycation adventure.
When it comes to maps the Fruit Loops Augmented Reality Pride Tour is a chance to take a walk and explore Edmonton's 2SLGBTQ+ community. You take your phone and access a treasure map for a self-guided tour of ten locations in the heart of Edmonton that showcase the diverse community's past, present, and future.
Outdoor dining being celebrated in a big way with Al Fresco on 4th Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until September in downtown Edmonton including an outdoor market with extended patios, food trucks and more.
JubeFest beginnings this Friday and Saturday with drive-in rooftop comedy on Friday with performances by Cory Mack and Lars Callieou and on Saturday with sets from Sterling Scott and Andrew Grose.
Heads up Sunday is Dad's day and you can take your pop to some bopping music with the Father's Day Drive-in Opera on June 20 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets going fast for the Edmonton Opera live performance from the roof of the Jube that will feature some Father's Day fun.
