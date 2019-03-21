16 things to do in Edmonton this weekend

Spring has sprung and that means a whole bunch of weekend events are blooming. Here's a list of 16 from events, to sports, to live music.

Stuff To Do

The annual home and garden show reveals trends from furniture to landscaping to tiny houses at the Edmonton Expo Centre until Sunday.

The Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Edmonton celebrates a happy new solar year this Saturday. ( Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Edmonton)

More than 300 brews will be served up at the Edmonton Convention Centre for this year's International Beerfest on Friday and Saturday.

Local, national and international designers offer up their wears at the annual Western Canada Fashion Week on until Sunday at the ATB Financial Arts Barns.

A celebration of spring featuring music, cultural performances and some fantastic food takes place at West Edmonton Mall's Fantasyland Hotel. The annual Novrus celebrations are hosted by the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Edmonton on Saturday night.

You can catch dance, music, culture and more for free at this year's Alberta Métis Fest at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre on Saturday.

Visual Art

Visual art, music, and more is on at Night of Artists at the Enjoy Centre from Thursday to Sunday.

Works by Dale Smith are featured over the next month at the gallery at Holy Trinity Anglican Church. (Holy Trinity Anglican Church)

Expect music and poetry at the opening reception for a new show called Art Propagating Art this Sunday evening. The tribute to the work of the late Dale Smith is at the Trinity Gallery at 10037 84th Ave., and is on until April 24.

On Stage

The Varscona Theatre is where you'll find Lungs, a play about a couple weighing the pros and cons of having a baby, which ends with an environmental twist. It's on until the end of the month.

Alberta Ballet's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream springing onto the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium from Thursday to Saturday.

Sports

It's game on for Rogers Hometown Hockey at Enoch Cree Nation this weekend. It kicks off with a festival that includes NHL alumni, local entertainment and a live broadcast.

The Edmonton Oil Kings play the first two games of their seven-game play-off series against the Medicine Hat Tigers this weekend. Saturday's game goes at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's match starts at 6.

The Robin Hood Association hosts Sledge Hockey Day at Millennium Place in Sherwood Park. The non-competitive tournament on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Music

You might want to reel in Scona Theatre Company's Big Fish: The Musicial. (Scona Theatre Company) For fans of Jessie's Girl, Rick Springfield plays the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

Also on Saturday, Vancouver punk band The Dreadnoghts hit the Starlite Room.

The Tony award-winning musical Kinky Boots stomps its way onto the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium Sunday and Monday.

Scona Theatre Company starts a run of Big Fish: The Musical at the Arts Barns in Old Strathcona with shows until March 27.

