'Milder than normal' winter ahead for Edmonton, senior climatologist says

Edmontonians can look forward to an El Niño winter, with milder than normal temperatures weather, says David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada.

El Niño is associated with warmer than normal waters in the Pacific ocean.

"We're showing that the winter will be milder than normal because the Pacific water temperatures are warmer and when that happens we generally see less of an Arctic flow and more of a Pacific flow," Phillips said Tuesday.

October and November could prove to be warmer than normal, though there will still be cold days, he said.

"We never cancel winter," but Edmonton should experience some thawing and perhaps a shorter winter, Phillips said.

While Edmonton has been experiencing an "exceptionally record-cold fall" people should not be thinking that winter has already arrived, he said.

September "gives you no sense at all of how the winter will play out," Phillips said, describing last month as "the cruelest September ever."

The Edmonton International Airport recorded 38.4 centimetres of snow last month. The normal for September is one centimetre, he said.

The previous record for snow at the airport for September was 12.9 centimetres in 1965.

Also, there were only three days the temperature rose above 20 C, whereas in 2017 there were 15, Phillips said.

The reason?

"A meteorological freak" — the most vigorous and strongest high-pressure system seen in North America in 60 years, he said.

Usually these systems last a week, but this one continued for three and a half weeks.

"It stayed put. It didn't move and it was like creating a pipeline of cold air right from Siberia right down to Edmonton," Phillips said.