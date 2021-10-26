'We will show up for you': Edmonton's new mayor and councillors sworn in

Edmonton's mayor says the new council is ready to build a city for everyone

The city's newly elected councillors and mayor were sworn in Tuesday afternoon at city hall.

Bagpipes and the national anthem sung in Cree and English opened a ceremony with limited capacity and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The new council looks radically different from its predecessor, with eight women and four men now steering the city for the next four years.

Four incumbents are returning — Sarah Hamilton, Andrew Knack, Aaron Paquette and Tim Cartmell. Bev Esslinger, Tony Caterina, Jon Dziadyk and Moe Banga were unseated during last week's election.

The group is a historic one for Edmonton, with Jennifer Rice in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and Keren Teng in Ward Karhiio serving as the first women of colour on council.

Amarjeet Sohi is Edmonton's 36th mayor and the first of South Asian origin. A former bus driver for Edmonton Transit, he was first elected to city council in 2007 before his tenure as a Member of Parliament for the Liberal party from 2015 to 2019.

Sohi opened his mayoral address with a land acknowledgement and offered his gratitude to Indigenous peoples and those who call Edmonton home.

He said the city faces multiple challenges, including the pandemic, a drug poisoning crisis and the fears of people of colour after multiple recent attacks.

"Empathy is no longer enough. Words are no longer enough. Especially when those of us on these steps are in a position to do more."

Sohi underlined the importance of maintaining the dignity of the office and working collaboratively, echoing the governance style he promised on the campaign trail.

Amarjeet Sohi was sworn in Thursday as Edmonton's 36th mayor, promising a thriving and inclusive future for the city. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

He offered words of comfort to Edmontonians struggling through difficult times.

"It is going to be okay. We are going to be okay.

"Edmonton is a resilient city, a strong city. Time and time again, when faced with the unimaginable, we show up for each other. And we will show up for you."

Councillors entered council chambers following the ceremony for a brief inaugural meeting that lasted only a few minutes.

Sohi gave notice of a motion he will introduce next session, calling on city administration to work with the city's Anti-Racism Advisory Committee and the BIPOC community to develop actionable items and a comprehensive strategy on anti-racism.

The next council meeting is not yet listed publicly.