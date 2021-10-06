'We feel like we're in a war zone': Neighbourhood fires worry Edmonton residents

Residents are calling for answers after a recent string of fires northeast of downtown Edmonton.

Five separate properties were set ablaze in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, including a church, garage, dumpster and an abandoned home.

While the fire department is still investigating, residents said they suspect arson.

The blazes occurred between Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.

Resident Liz John-West awoke early Monday morning to see her two story barn-style garage completely engulfed in flames.

"We just scrambled to put our clothes on and ran out," she told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

The family's two vehicles were destroyed.

"Tires popped, windows gone. Totally burnt," said John-West, who is also running for city council. She said a neighbour has security footage showing someone walking up to her garage and leaving one minute before the fire started.

Another serious weekend fire several blocks away was at the Bethel Gospel Church. At around 3 a.m. Sunday, their wheelchair accessible entrance went up in flames, cutting off electricity to half the building.

While the church is still assessing damage, it managed to hold a service later that day.

Pastor Frank Parker said he thinks the Bethel Gospel Church fire on Oct. 3 was accidental. (Submitted by Frank Parker)

These are not the only recent fires in the area.

In the early hours of Sept. 27, an infill development also caught fire on 94th St. and 114th Ave. An entire wall fell into Valda Roberts yard, which neighbours the property.

"That's what woke us up. The wall going whomp and shaking us out of bed," she said.

Roberts used a garden hose to protect her property in case the fire spread.

She said it's the third time the neighbouring property has caught fire. Roberts said she has security footage of the most recent blaze and turned the video over to the fire department.

"We feel like we're in a war zone," she said.

Roberts said she feels the neighbourhood is in the dark when it comes to information about the blazes.

Valda Roberts awoke early Sept. 27 to a neighbouring infill development on fire. She said it's the third time the development has caught fire. (Submitted by Valda Roberts )

While the blazes are still under investigation — which could take months to complete— the Edmonton fire department confirmed the leading cause of fires in the neighbourhood is suspected arson.

While the city said it has no plans to issue a press release regarding the fires, it said people can lower fire risks by removing materials that someone can use to start a fire, reporting suspicious people to the police and illuminating building exteriors and entrances.

Since July, there have been at least 30 fires in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, according to data from the city. The fire department said it recognizes fires are increasing in the area and collaborating with emergency service partners to address the problem.

Pastor Frank Parker at Bethel Gospel Church said he does not think the church fire was targeted but rather accidental as he regularly finds debris from people using drugs or camping on the property.

There are no reported injuries from the recent fires.