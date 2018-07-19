Water main break in Rossdale area expected to tie up morning traffic

A water main break near 97th Avenue and Bellamy Hill Road south of Downtown Edmonton is expected to cause headaches for commuters Friday morning.

The break happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Traffic was rerouted while Epcor crews worked to repair the break and 97th Avenue westbound at Bellamy Hill remains closed. The closure snarled traffic during afternoon rush hour. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

An Epcor spokesperson said crews are currently working to restore the area and repair the roadway. This closure will remain in effect for morning traffic.