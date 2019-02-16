Water main break floods downtown Edmonton intersection

A busy intersection in downtown Edmonton was flooded with water Friday night after a nearby water main break.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters got the call at 9:19 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find an eight inch water main break on 109th Street between 103rd and 104th avenue.

In a statement Epcor confirmed crews are responding to a water main break in the area, noting that breaks are not unusual in the winter.

"Water main breaks are common at this time of year with the ground freezing which can make water mains shift," the statement said. "Throughout the year our crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore water service. "

There were no evacuations needed because the area mostly has businesses that were closed at the time of the break.

A tweet from Edmonton police advised drivers to avoid the area, stating that the intersection of 109th Street and 104th Avenue is closed.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -22 C overnight.