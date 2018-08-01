New
Watermain break floods busy downtown Edmonton intersection
A water main break near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street flooded the busy intersection Wednesday.
Flooding affecting power to buildings near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street
A water main break near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street flooded the busy intersection Wednesday morning.
"We have a water crew on scene and motorists are probably wise to avoid that area," said Epcor spokesman Tim le Riche.
The watermain break has also affected the power supply to some buildings near the intersection.
Epcor is expected to provide an update later in the morning.
Water main break affecting traffic at 109st and Jasper <a href="https://t.co/NWZnYTwixY">pic.twitter.com/NWZnYTwixY</a>—@smartincam