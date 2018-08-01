Skip to Main Content
Watermain break floods busy downtown Edmonton intersection
New

Watermain break floods busy downtown Edmonton intersection

A water main break near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street flooded the busy intersection Wednesday.

Flooding affecting power to buildings near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street

CBC News ·
A water main break near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street flooded the intersection Wednesday morning. (Rod Muldaner/CBC)

A water main break near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street flooded the busy intersection Wednesday morning.

"We have a water crew on scene and motorists are probably wise to avoid that area," said Epcor spokesman Tim le Riche.

The watermain break has also affected the power supply to some buildings near the intersection.

Epcor is expected to provide an update later in the morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us