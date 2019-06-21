Water main break impacts Edmonton traffic on 109 Street

A water main break was snarling traffic Thursday afternoon along 109th Street in the south-side McKernan neighbourhood.

The break was noticed between 78th and 79th Avenues at around 4:30 p.m., right in the middle of rush hour. It restricted 109th Street to one lane each of northbound and southbound traffic.

Traffic on 109th Street was down to one lane in each direction. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area.

Epcor spokesperson Kelly Struski said there is some construction going on in the area but that it is not related.

Attn <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> motorists: Crews are responding to a water main break in the area of 109 St and 78 - 79 Ave. Please follow signage and take alternate routes if possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> —@EPCOR

She said crews were assessing the situation and there was no indication how long traffic through the area might be impacted.