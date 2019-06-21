Skip to Main Content
Water main break impacts Edmonton traffic on 109 Street
Edmonton·New

Water main break impacts Edmonton traffic on 109 Street

A water main break during rush hour Thursday had police urging drivers to avoid 109th Street if possible. The break happened just south of Whyte Avenue in the McKernan neighbourhood.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area, no indication how long traffic may be affected

CBC News ·
A sinkhole appeared along 109th Street between 78th and 79th avenues after a water main break in the area. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

A water main break was snarling traffic Thursday afternoon along 109th Street in the south-side McKernan neighbourhood.

The break was noticed between 78th and 79th Avenues at around 4:30 p.m., right in the middle of rush hour. It restricted 109th Street to one lane each of northbound and southbound traffic.

Traffic on 109th Street was down to one lane in each direction. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area. 

Epcor spokesperson Kelly Struski said there is some construction going on in the area but that it is not related.

She said crews were assessing the situation and there was no indication how long traffic through the area might be impacted.

