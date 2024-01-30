Water ban making a difference, Epcor says as repairs to treatment plant continue

Ongoing efforts to conserve water are making a difference as Epcor continues to work on repairs to one of its two Edmonton water-treatment plants.

The mandatory ban on non-essential water use, implemented Monday, remains in effect in Edmonton and surrounding areas as repair work continues at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant in the city's southwest.

The ban will continue until midday on Sunday, Epcor said in an update Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, water consumption had dropped from the typical daily winter average of 370 million litres per day to 335 million litres per day.

"The ongoing conservation efforts by customers are helping to stabilize the water distribution network and allow time for the complex repair work to be completed," Epcor said in its update.

The utility said the cause of the failure was to the electrical feed system to the 4,000-horsepower water distribution pumps that feed the reservoir system.

Once repairs are complete, Epcor will replenish the reservoir water supply, the company said.

Residents and businesses Customers in surrounding communities — including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and others — have been told to limit non-essential water use. In total, more than 90 communities in the capital region use water supplied by Epcor.

The ripple effect of the Epcor water ban Duration 2:22 The ban on non-essential water use issued by Epcor is expected to continue until Feb. 4. It's linked to repairs at an Edmonton water treatment plant and is impacting residents and businesses outside city limits.

Following Epcor's water ban, municipalities in the Edmonton area began issuing their own bans.

Morinville, Stony Plain and St. Albert announced they will begin conserving water to maintain essential water service for firefighting, food preparation and sanitation.

Stony Plain activated an emergency co-ordination centre on Wednesday.

"The situation has escalated," said Doug Fraser, supervisor of utilities and environment and the centre's operation chief.

"The water commission has informed the town they are reducing our fill rates to protect their reservoir levels. This means Stony Plain will receive less water each night to replenish its reserves — a serious situation that cannot be overstated," Fraser said in a news release.

The town is contemplating reducing water pressure for all businesses and residents. The reduction is expected to be noticeable and is a measure of the importance of our current situation.